Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied insinuations that its Caretaker Committee has released any form of zoning arrangement for the proposed Extra-Ordinary National Convention.

In a statement issued by the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the committee pointed out that it will notify party members if there is a need for such an arrangement.

Titled “Purported zoning arrangement for planned APC National Convention is fake”, the statement read:

‘A purported zoning arrangement for the planned National Convention of the APC which has gone viral in the social media is fake.

‘Party members, supporters, stakeholders and indeed the general public are advised to disregard the fake news. The inaugural meeting of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) which held at the APC National Secretariat on Monday did not discuss or issue the fake zoning arrangement for the planned National Convention.

‘If and when a zoning arrangement is made for the planned National Convention, it will be officially communicated and publicised. Below are highlights of Monday’s Inaugural meeting of the Committee: The meeting unanimously adopted a six-point working document aimed at repositioning the party.

‘Members also renewed their commitment to work as a family in the interest of the party and appealed to all leaders and members to give full cooperation to the Committee in the discharge of its duties/mandate.

‘The meeting also approved the composition of the following Committees: Edo State Governorship National Campaign Council Consultation/Reconciliation Committees for Edo and Ondo States ahead of the forthcoming governorship elections.’