From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) rose from several hours meeting resolving to set up Registration Appeal Committee but kept mum on the agitation for date for the party’s national convention.

The statement issued after the meeting by the Caretaker Committee National Secretary, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, revealed that the proposed registration Appeal will consider complaints or dissatisfaction that may arise from party members on the conduct of the membership registration.

The Caretaker Committee had gone into the meeting with the agenda to consider the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections, quarterly review of the activities of the CECPC, evaluation of the ongoing party membership registration, revalidation and update exercise.

Other items in the agenda include, the state of affairs of the party, review of the interventions of the federal government in the face of security challenges in some parts of the country.

Although there have been agitations over plans to extend the tenure of the Caretaker Committee, the statement which was silent on the Convention, simply noted that after extensive deliberations, the CECPC resolved on the following.

“To commend the President Muhammadu Buhari for the counteractions taken against the spate of insecurity in some parts of the country, and pass a vote of confidence on Mr. President.

“To urge leaders at all levels to show restraint in comments that do not unite the country in the face of insecurity.

“To set up a Registration Appeal Committee to consider complaints or dissatisfaction that may arise from party members on the conduct of the membership registration, revalidation and update exercise and in line with approved templates and guidelines for the excercise.

“In accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines, to adopt the party’s guidelines, timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of Area Councils Election in the FCT, Abuja.

“The meeting also commended the Chairman of the CECPC, Hon. Mai Mala Buni for his peaceful mien and dexterity, which has endeared high-profile defections to the party.

“The resolutions are in line with the commitment of the CECPC to implement all decisions of the National Executive Committee (NEC), particularly the important task of ensuring internal democracy, repositioning and rebuilding the party.

Recall that the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo-led APC tripartite committee also met on Wednesday April 7, as part of its mandate to strengthen internal democracy, and establish the APC as a truly progressive political platform delivering good governance to Nigerians,” the statement read.