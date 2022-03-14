From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will on March 30 commence contempt proceedings against the APC for taking steps to conduct its national convention despite a subsisting court order stopping the exercise.

The court had restrained the APC from proceeding with its planned national convention fixed for March 26 pending the hearing and determination of the suit filed against the party.

However, despite of the restraining order, the plaintiff said the party has put machineries in place to hold the convention.

In the light of the above, a contempt proceeding was initiated against the party and would come up for hearing at the next adjourned date fixed for March 30, few days after the national convention.

In the suit marked FHC/HC/CV/2958/2021, the plaintiff, Salisu Umoru dragged the APC, Chairman Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor, Mai Mala Buni and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the court to challenge the planned convention.

In the motion number FCT/HC/M/9655/21, the plaintiff prayed the court for an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the 1st and 2nd defedants, allies, agency, representatives, associates or whoever is action for them or through them from organising, holding or conducting the National Convention of the APC in January and February or at any other dates either before or after pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

After listening to counsel on the matter, Justice Bello Kawu of the court granted the order and restrained the party from going ahead with the convention and also warned that the subject matter of the case is now subjudice and must nor be tampered with.

Already, a contempt application has been file before the court against the March 26 national convention of the party.

The claimant informed the court that the mere inauguration of sub-committees for the March 26 National Convention when the order of the honourable court was still in force was a demonstration of disdain for the rule of law in the country.

While March 30 was fixed for the continuation of hearing of the substantive suit, no date has been fixed for the commencement of contempt proceedings against the APC.

The claimant commended INEC for standing by the provisions of the law and the order of the court which is still in force.

INEC, had last week wrote to the APC, insisting that the commission does not recognize Abu Bello’s leadership, and also informed the APC that it has not performed one of the requisite requirements for a valid NEC meeting or National Convention.