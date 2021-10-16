From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River state caucus of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has adopted Prof Stella Attoe as the consensus candidate for the office of the national women leader.

Prof Attoe, who hails from Biase local government area in the southern Senatorial district od Cross River, has been a long standing member of PDP Board of Trustee. She has also been a House of Representatives and Senatorial aspirant and a former commissioner in the state.

A statement signed by the party’s

State Publicity Secretary, Mike Ojisi, said the erudite scholar was adopted during a caucus meeting held on October 15, 2021and after due consultations with relevant stakeholders.

The statement reads in part: “The leadership of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, has unanimously adopted Prof. Stella Attoe as the consensus candidate for the office of the National Women Leader of our great party.

“The adoption of Prof. Stella Attoe came after due consideration, deliberation and consultation amongst party caucus members.

“Other contestants that stepped down for Prof. Stella Attoe, in the interest of the Party includes, the amiable Chief Amina Arong and the quintessential Barr. Bella Andem Ewa (SAN).”

Speaking with Daily Sun shortly after the caucus meeting, Prof Stella Attoe said: “My adoption is a reward for standing with the party at all times and a demonstration of the confidence reposed in me by Cross River PDP stakeholders.

“I promise to continue to work for the common interest of the party and its teeming followers. We would rebuild and reposition our party to greater heights. I commend all my colleagues who stepped down for the interest of the party. We shall all work together in years ahead.”

