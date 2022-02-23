From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has agreed on a zoning formula that would swap its national offices held between the north and south in the last eight years.

The decision was part of the outcome of the meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and APC governors in Abuja, yesterday.

The governors had tabled their decisions on the forthcoming national convention of the party before the president during the meeting which lasted for about 15 minutes.

Speaking to State House Correspondents on the outcome of the meeting, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, explained that all offices occupied by northerners in the last eight years would go to the south while the south would take up offices occupied by northerners under the new arrangement.

Going by the agreement, the positions to be swapped to the north are National Chairman, National Organising Secretary, National Youth Leader, National Auditor and National Deputy Publicity Secretary. In the same vein, the positions to be taken up by southerners in the party are National Secretary, National Treasurer, National Woman Leader, National Youth Leader, National Publicity Secretary, National Deputy Organising Secretary and National Special Leader.

El-Rufai said the agreement was reached in line with the zoning formula in the party.

“We have agreed to a zoning formula for all the six geo-political zones. Essentially, the northern zone will have the positions the south have had in the last eight years. And vice versa. It is a very simple, equitable and fair formula.

“We will now go back and consult at the zonal level and look at the positions that are available and the process of the convention preparation we started in earnest. So, by the grace of God, on the 26th of March, we would have done our national convention,”

The Kaduna governor said the APC governors were divided over the timing of the national convention.

“There were some governors that felt that we should put off the convention until we resolve all the congress’s issues in some states. As you know, in some states, these matters are even in court. So, some governors held the view that we should wait until all these are resolved. And this is not borne out of any agenda or selfishness. It is just a realistic proposition to avoid us violating any laws or putting our party structures of elected candidates in danger.

“In a democratic setting, there is no way you can have 22 governors plus the deputy governor of Anambra state agreeing on any issue. We can have differences. But after our meeting of last night, to deliberate on the proposal by the national caretaker committee, and our briefing with Mr. President today, we’re all on the same page.”

Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum and governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, however said the APC governors were not divided.

“Are governor divided? Not at all. The 22 governors of the APC are united. We are in total support of Mr. President, we are appreciative of his leadership, we commend him for his leadership, we are appreciative of the sacrifice of the national caretaker, and extraordinary convention planning committee. And we thanked them to the successes recorded under them. Our party, like I said, is greater and stronger, with more members by the day.”

Bugudu said President Buhari was in favour of a consensus arrangement for the selection of candidates for party offices.

He said though the planned zonal congresses of the APC is not provided for in its constitution, the law was also not against the process.

Chairman, Northern Governors Forum and Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, dismissed fears that the ruling party will collapse at the end of President Buhari’s era.

At the meeting were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.