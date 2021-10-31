From Ndubuisi Orji and Obi Okwe, Abuja

There was intrigues, horse-trading and intense power play as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its national convention, yesterday, elected a new set of officers to pilot its affairs for the next four years.

At the convention, former Osun governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola and former Oyo State deputy governor were engaged in battle of wits over who becomes the PDP deputy national chairman (South).

Prior to the convention, PDP leaders, including the governors, had pushed for consensus for all the 21 positions open for contest. However, several attempts by party leaders to reach a consensus for the position of deputy national chairman (South) failed.

Arapaja was backed by the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, who is also the chairman of the Convention Planning Committee, while Oyinlola is believed to enjoy the support of some governors and party elders.

Shortly after voting commenced two list of aspirants, entitled “consensus list” was circulated to the delegates. While one of the list had Oyinlola as “consensus” candidate for the position of deputy national chairman (South), the other list has Arapaja, as “consensus” candidate for the same position.

However, both lists had Iyorchia Ayu as national chairman; Umar Iliya Damagum – deputy national chairman (North); Samuel Anyanwu, national secretary; Ahmed Yayari Mohammed national treasurer; Umar Bature national organizing secretary; Daniel Woyegikuro, national financial secretary and Stella Effah-Attoe, national woman leader.

Others on the lists were Mohammed Kadade Suleiman, national youth leader; Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade, national legal adviser; Debo Ologunagba, national publicity secretary; Okechukwu Obiechina Daniel; national auditor; Setonji Koshoede, deputy national secretary and Ndubuisi Eneh David, deputy national treasurer.

Also on the lists were Ibrahim Abdullahi, deputy national publicity secretary; Ighoyota Amori, deputy national organizing secretary; Adamu Kamale, deputy national financial secretary; Hajaja Yakubu Wanka; deputy national woman leader; Timothy Osadolor; deputy national youth leader and Okechukwu Osuoha, deputy national legal adviser.

The election of new party officers commenced at about 5:30 p.m following a motion moved by the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe and supported by the Minority Whip, House of Representative, Gideon Gwani.

There are a total of 21 offices, including 13 NWC positions and eight deputy national officers to be contested at the convention.

Shortly before the commencement of voting, two aspirants for the position of national auditor announced their withdrawal for the contest.

The aspirants, Mrs Chibuogwu Benson-Oraelosi and Mr Samben Nwosu, said that their withdrawal from the contest was in the overall interest of the party.

In the aftermath of the withdrawal of the two aspirants, Mr Obi Okechukwu is now the only aspirant for the national auditor position.

Sunday Sun gathered that the withdrawal of the two aspirants was a fallout of series of meeting held by party leaders over the consensus arrangements.

Earlier, the Chairman of the National Convention Organizing Committee, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, said that they have reached consensus for virtually all the positions.

According to him, “ the choices before us have been made easier by the power of consensus which is an integral part of our processes.”

Recall that PDP leaders in the North had settled for former Senate President, Iyorchia Ayu as their consensus candidate for the chairmanship.

In the Southeast, efforts to nominate Senator Samuel Anyanwu as consensus candidate for the national secretary, was trailed by controversy, with Chief Okey Muo-Aroh obtaining nomination form for the position.

Nevertheless, Muo-Aroh was disqualified, leaving Anyanwu as sole candidate for the position of national secretary.

