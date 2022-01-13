From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has declared that resolution of various disputes arising from its recently conducted congresses and various litigations against the ruling party remain its major priority rathan than picking a date for national convention.

A statement by CECPC Secretary, John James Akpanudoedehe, noted that the party would communicate the public through the appropriate channel when it picks date for the convention

“Dates for party activities such as meetings, primaries, congresses, national conventions are communicated through well-known official channels and not through ‘sources’.

“As a focus-driven, process-oriented political party, the APC caretaker committee under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni will not be distracted by self-serving antics of the sponsors of fake news.

“The APC caretaker committee is already embarking on nationwide consultations with party stakeholders to prepare the ground for a rancour-free national convention.

“To this end, the sub-committee on budgeting and other substructures will be set up in due course.

“Finally, the party notes and appreciates the continued support of well-meaning members and leaders as the APC caretaker committee undertakes the immediate task of addressing contestations within the party, litigations, fallouts of recently-conducted congresses and generally reposition the party ahead of the national convention,” he said.