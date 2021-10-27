An Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt would decide the fate of the National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) planned for October 31.

The appellate court has tomorrow to hear and rule on motion for Interim order of injunction brought by former national chairman, Uche Secondus, against the party and others.

Secondus, through his counsel, Tayo Oyetibo, is asking the court to suspend the October 30 and 31 national convention of the PDP.

He is also asking the court to allow Secondus preside over the convention.

When the matter was mentioned in court, six other members of the PDP drew the attention of the court to their application for joinder which was not opposed by counsel to Secondus.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

Their request was subsequently granted by the three-man panel of the Appeal Court.

The defence counsel, including those who joined in the suit, however, opposed the moving of the motion for interim injunction by Secondus’ counsel seeking to stop the PDP forthcoming national convention and asked for time to respond to the process.

The three-man appeal panel led by Haruna Simon Tsammani after listening to the argument from the parties, ordered counsel to the plaintiff to “serve the process to the defendants’ counsel within 24 hours while respondents counsel should respond within 24 hours.

Speaking to newsmen outside of courtroom, Oyetibo said: “We were in court to get an order but saw people who said they want to join the matter. We had to trash that out and the court allowed them. So, we will come back on Thursday for the main reason we came to court.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .