Stakeholders in the building industry have converged on Lagos for the 10th Meeting of the National Council on Lands, Housing and Urban Development , to deliberate on ways to move the industry forward.

The theme of the meeting, ” Housing development as a catalyst for Job creation, social inclusion and economic development”, is aimed at creating employment, social inclusion and economic development of Nigeria.

The Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing (FMWH), Mrs Boade Akinola, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, in Abuja.

According to Akinola, the annual meeting of the National Council on Lands Housing and Urban development is organised by the FMWH as part of its statutory mandate.

The Director, Planning, Research & Statistics, FMWH, Mr Olajide Ode-Martins, said the council was the highest policy making organ of the housing sector where stakeholders engaged in critical evaluation of and proffered solutions to challenges facing the sector.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Lands Bureau, Mr Olabode Agoro, identified housing development as a critical to achieving the Federal Government’s vision of social economic renewal, job creation and overall national development.

Agoro, who urged participants to actively evaluate the challenges facing the industry in relation to job creation and national development, noted that if housing was thoroughly planned and implemented, it could reactivate the national economy.

Directors and senior officials from relevant agencies in the building industry from the federal, states, as well as private sectors are participating in the meeting. (NAN)