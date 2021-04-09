The German government announced, on Friday, that the country’s infection protection law would be amended so that a nationwide approach to the coronavirus pandemic overrides a regional approach in certain situations.

Government spokesperson, Ulrike Demmer, said that the law would be amended so that the government in Berlin can impose nationwide rules on the country’s 16 states once the seven-day incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants surpasses 100.

Nationally, the figure has been above 100 since the end of March.

“The federal and state governments have agreed to supplement the Infection Protection Act in close consultation with the parliamentary groups in order to regulate nationwide which restrictions are to be imposed if the seven-day incidence in a district is over 100,’’ Demmer said.

Merkel’s Cabinet is expected to take up the matter on Tuesday.

There has been discord between Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government and the leaders of the states, some of whom have modified or lifted nationwide rules.

The states are justifying this by arguing that local infection rates are below the national average. (dpa/NAN)