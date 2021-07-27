Enugu diaspora community has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for providing the enabling environment and mobilising indigenes of the state resident abroad for direct foreign investments (FDI) in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the Enugu State Diaspora Community when they embarked on an outreach programme in schools across the three senatorial districts to commemorate the National Diaspora Day celebration, Special Adviser to the Governor on Diaspora Matters, Olangwa Ezekwu, expressed the delight of the Diasporans towards the governor’s support to them as well as his untiring efforts in driving direct foreign investments to the state.

Ezekwu disclosed the Enugu Diaspora Community, during the three-day programme, targeted at children in nursery and primary schools, distributed anti-malaria and deworming medication, mosquito nets, school bags, writing materials, face masks and hand sanitizers. They also sensitised the school children on COVID-19 and its prevention.

“We will continue to reach the remaining local government areas that we cannot visit. We want to thank Governor Ugwuanyi for the support his administration has been giving to the diaspora community.

“We also thank Ndi Enugu Diaspora who contributed immensely to this outreach programme, especially DEZUBIK Pharmary (Akure), Val Ozoigbo (USA), Val Chude (USA), Benson Ejindu (USA), Anterus Chikoba Eze (UK), and Francis Udenta (USA).

“Others are Kene Ufondu (USA), Bona Anioke (Switzerland), Ikechukwu Asadu (USA), Jeanio Manufacturing Company (Enugu), and Enugu Diaspora Organisation,” the special adviser said.

