Ahead of the elections into various boards of sports federations in Nigeria, one of the favourite candidates expected to return as president at the elections has cried foul on the last minute manipulations of names of candidates.

In a petition forwarded to the Electoral Committee of the Ministry of Sports on the federation elections, CSP Abubakar Yakubu, the outgoing president of Kickboxing Federation of Nigeria, lamented the injustice meted to him, as his name was replaced on the list of contestants.

CSP Yakubu in the petition queried the rationale behind replacing his name as a candidate with the name of a certain Engr Owvie, allegedly unknown person in the kickboxing community.

He advised that for the betterment of sports, particularly, Kickboxing, that he has continued to expend person resources and goodwill, as a sponsor and philanthropist, the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, should urgently wade into the matter avert this blatant injustice.

