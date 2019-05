Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Right now, the lowering and hoisting of the National and Defence flag ceremony is being performed.

The ritual signals the end of an era and the commencement of a new one,

The exercise was performed by the Guard of Honour.

