The Coleman Cables and Wires industry has disclosed that it has the capacity to solve the challenge of incessant collapse of national grid with the investment of N30 billion in the production of gap cables in the country.

Its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. George Onafowokan, who made the disclosure while reacting to the recent collapse of the nation’s national grid, noted that Coleman has been repositioned to help Nigeria out of this problem that often throws millions of people into darkness.

Onafowokan called on the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, to look inward in solving the power problem.

Electricity companies last week Friday notified Nigerians that the latest grid failure which threw many cities into darkness could linger for a long time.

“Coleman is committed to $50million investment which will in return create direct and indirect 100,000 jobs. The Federal Government should allow us to solve this problem once and for all with the production of transmission cables that would put an end to incessant collapse of the national grid,” He said.

He stressed that Coleman Technical Industries Limited is ready to work with the Federal Government, the Ministry of Power and Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to ensure Nigerians enjoy steady power supply, using one of the latest technologies driven by power conductors, GAP cable that has the capacity to carry more load than existing cables.