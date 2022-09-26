From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

For the seventh time, this year, the power sector has shut down following the collapse of the national grid. This has thrown the nation in total darkness.

The national grid collapsed about 11 am today.

Daily Sun, gathered that only a section of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Afam IV, was on the grid but with zero supply as of 12 noon.

Recall that since July 1 this year, consumers said power supply had increased in their various areas.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) recently confirmed the rise in its daily allocation to over 500MW from the actual 300MW it had distributed before then.

Though the national grid had not crossed 5,000MW, it was observed that the level of load rejection especially around the DisCos’ networks had dropped significantly with some customers entitled to five-hour supply, recording over 12 hours daily.

Following the increase, the regulatory authority, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), attributed the improvement to the partial activation of contracts that seeks to hold sector operators liable for deliberate incompetence.

In a statement, head, corporate communications, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC), Mr Emaka Ezeh, said the system collapse led to the loss of supply across the country.

“The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) wishes to inform her esteemed customers of a system collapse which occurred at 10:51 am today, 26th September 2022. This has resulted in the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network.

“Due to this development, all our interface Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states” Ezeh said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Power, Engineer Aliyu Abubakar, said that the grid had never collapsed adding that what happens were system disturbances.

He said this while addressing State House Correspondents after briefing the president on the State of the Power Sector yesterday at the Presidential Villa

“It is mischievous and misleading for any one to say Nigeria has experienced grid collapses five times this year. What we have experienced are pockets of National Power Grid System Disturbances. And in all, each lasted for just about 30 minutes and the grid was restored to normalcy instantly” he said.