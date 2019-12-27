Assistant coach of Nigeria’s handball national team, Solomon Yola, said the current national team preparing for the fast-approaching Africa Handball Cup of Nations in Tunisia is a project for the future and, as such, Nigerians should watch out for the development of the team.

Yola told brila.net that the team is predominantly made up of players who have, in the past two years, featured for Nigeria at one youth championship or the other, urging Nigerians to see the team beyond the fast approaching Africa men’s handball championship.

“We are building a project and it’s beginning to pay dividends; you can see from the youth teams we have in the past two years.

Most of the players we have in the youth teams are the players we have now in this senior team. So, it’s a project. It’s not today or tomorrow’s project, it’s a long-term project and we are good.”