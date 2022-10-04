From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, on Tuesday met with President Muhammadu Buhari, allegedly to discuss the national honors list, which has been the subject of debate in recent days.

Critics have questioned why some names were left off of a list that was allegedly released by the ministry while individuals deemed unworthy of the honors were named as recipients.

The Minister was rumored to have received a summons from the President to the Presidential Villa in Abuja on the issue, but speaking to State House Correspondents as he left the President’s office, he insisted that the meeting had nothing to do with the list.

He said the ministry did not release the one that had been in circulation, saying that the real list will soon be released.

Asked whether he came to see the President over the controversial list, Akume said “no.”

When asked what happened with the list in circulation, he said: “We did not release any list.”

On when the authentic national honors list would be released, he replied: “Soon.”

The list that was already in circulation had reportedly been altered due to inaccuracies, inconsistencies, and a lack of significant names.

The list showed that a total of 437 persons were nominated to receive various national honours that are due to be presented by the President on October 11 in Abuja.