The National Hospital Abuja, on Tuesday announced the successful separation of conjoined twin girls, after several surgeries.

The Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr Jaf Mommoh, while addressing newsmen in Abuja, said the twins were conjoined at the chest and abdomen.

Mommoh said the twins were delivered at the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, Nassarawa State on Aug. 13, 2018, and were later referred to the National Hospital.

“They have therefore been on admission at the hospital for more than 16 months, for care and several diagnostic procedures for a detailed diagnosis in preparation for the surgery.

“The hospital management decided to fund the care and the entire processes leading to the major surgical procedure for the separation as our corporate social responsibility.

“We therefore, ensured that lack of funds did not stop these beautiful girls from having the opportunity to enjoy their lives independently,’’ he said.

Mommoh, attributed the success of the operation to the hospital’s medical team, adequate funds, as well as the belief and trust the parents of the twins had in the hospital.

He, therefore called on state governments to invest more in healthcare, which would aide in addressing such medical challenges, improve the sector, utilise available manpower, as well as ensure that hospitals had a specific specialisation.

“So the states need to do more in other to build specialty hospitals or support the existing ones and employ more staff so that we will not be having brain drain.

“They should also provide places for housemanships in their general hospitals so that we will not be having young doctors or health workers roaming the streets for years.

The CMD said adequate funding of the health sector would curb medical tourism, as the health institutions in the country would serve the needs of the people and address all medical challenges.

“I believe we can reverse medical tourism slowly. There will be a time where services like this will be available in many places and if you have to travel abroad, it is because you just want to go.

On his part, the Head of the Medical team and Chief Consultant Paedetric Surgeon, Prof. Emmanuel Ameh, said the operation which lasted for more than 12 hours, comprised of 78 medical personnel.

Ameh, however, said that the twins’ growth and development would continue to be monitored.

On her part, the Minister for Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, while commending the medical team, assured the parents of automatic employment for the unemployed mother in the Federal Civil Service.

Responding, father of the twins, Mr Michael Edeh, expressed appreciation to the government, staff and management of National Hospital, as well as family and friends for the support that saved his girls. (NAN)