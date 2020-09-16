Benjamin Babine, Abuja

Minister of Communications and Digital Economic, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami has said that following the Federal Government’s approval to transfer the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to his ministry, he would order the immediate commencement of the digital identity journey with the capturing of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The minister stated this in a statement, yesterday, by his spokesperson, Mrs Uwa Suleiman, to mark the Federal Government’s approval of September 16 as Nigeria’s National Identity Day.

This year’s National Identity Day would have as theme: “Identity for Health, Sustainable Development and Growth.”