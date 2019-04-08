The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) will commence Easter vacation from Monday, April 15 and resume on Friday, April 26.

The President of NICN, Justice Babatunde Adejumo, in a circular released on Monday in Abuja, said that full judicial activities would commence on Monday, April 29.

He said that the directive was in compliance with the provisions of Order 58, Rule 4 (1) (b) (Civil Procedure Rules) 2017 of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.

According to him, “there will not be court sittings during the period of the Easter vacation, except for urgent applications that will be heard by a vacation judge”. (NAN)