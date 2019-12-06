Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Chairman of Krisoral Group of Companies and the traditional ruler of Omor Kingdom in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe Oranu Chris Chidume, (Eze Ana-Ukwu, Eze Igulube of Omor) has said that the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award conferred on Krisoral Group by the Federal Government of Nigeria, will spur the company to contribute more to the economic development of the country.

His company was one of the seven corporate organisations honoured, by the Federal Government, in Abuja alongside the proprietor, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; the Chairman of Pan-African Financial Services Group, United Bank of Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu, Dozzy Oil and Gas among others.

Krisoral Group was honoured with the award in recognition of its contributions to economic development and growth of Nigeria through its high professionalism, creativity, innovation and employment generation.

The traditional ruler who spoke to the newsmen in Onitsha after receiving the award in Abuja on behalf of the company, lauded the president for recognizing and rewarding excellence and promised that Krisoral Group will continue to invest in youth development, through job creation and other empowerment programmes.

Igwe Chidume maintained that “many people may not know that facility/products of this nature exist locally and may still be importing and complaining that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is strangulating their businesses, by not giving them funds to import- yet paying more for less.

“The products are of high quality, as it goes through compression technology. Nothing can change the quality of the products, because of the precision of the technology. The precision guarantees smoothness, dotlessness and consistency in dimension. It is a technology that says put your raw materials and go and sleep.”

The awards were handed over to the recipients on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who represented the President and Commander In Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari; alongside the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Dr. Chris Ngige.

One of the legal advisers of Krisoral Group of Companies, Chiadi Chidume, while expressing joy over the honour done to the company, stated that the efforts the company had put into creating employment, especially for the youths, has been recognized by government.

According to him, “we will continue to expand and in that process create more jobs for Nigerians.”

Krisoral Group of companies through its subsidiary, Krisoral and Company Limited, produces Roll On Pilfer Proof (ROPP) and High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) closures. The ROPP comes in different dimensions of 22, 25, 28, 31.5 and 30/35mm, branded and unbranded with both top and peripheral embossing. The HDPE Closures comes in variants of CSD and Non-carbonated; printed, plain and embossed with different colours and in the sizes of 28mm, 30mm and 41.5mm. The company also produces drug- dispensing cups and PVC shrink labels.

Krisoral and company, it was learnt, is the first indigenous company in Nigeria, to have full process of ROPP cap and the only company today that has top and side embossing technology.

“The ROPP and HDPE plants of the company have installed capacities enough to take care of local demands. These capacities are enough to relieve companies in Nigeria, especially pharmaceutical and beverage companies of the rigours and stresses of importing same closures from overseas. Especially now that access to forex is an uphill task,” Igwe Chidume.

At the corporate level, the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award is one that seeks to acknowledge organizations that are self-reliant in their adaptation and application of technology in order to guarantee for themselves cost-effective operation and productive efficiency. Also, the award recognizes companies which show a trend for sustained increases over the years in such vital areas as local sourcing of raw materials, capacity utilization, employee welfare schemes and training facilities.