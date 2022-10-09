From Idu Jude Abuja

In the run up to the formal conferment of the 2022 National Merit Award, a group of civil society organisations, CSO, have condemned the process used to select the nominees.

The group under the aegis of West-Side-NGOs, made their views known at a press conference at the weekend in Abuja, and alleged that the process was tainted by discrimination and omission of names of notable Nigerians who have made immense philanthropic contributions and clearly demonstrated high levels of patriotism.

Speaking during the conference, Dr. Mrs Caroline Adaji of IBCA Clinic Concepts, stated that the process lacked equal opportunity to citizens at all levels, more especially those who one way or the have other positively affected lives of youths and women in all national activities.

Dr Adaji said: “We the CSOs know them and those who have sponsored training and retraining of women and youths through various skills acquisition programmes, balancing gender inequality amongst citizens as well as funding and supporting grassroots development.”

Mr. Ben Ato of EKA Nigeria Limited wondered why the name of someone like Ambassador Fatima Goni could not have been conspicuous on the list.

“We are not emphasizing on Ambassador Fatima Goni as a person, no we are talking of so many other Nigerians out there whose chances of being recognized have been hijacked by political cronies, religious and ethnic allies. What we are seeing today is a kind of jamboree short of the real national merit award we used to know. What about the posthumous award? We did not see names of activists who fought for the democracy we are enjoying today. People like the Odumakins, the Chima Ubanis, Gani Fawehimi of this world to mention but a few.”