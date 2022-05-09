From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A policy document for the containment of security challenges in the country has been launched.

The document, National Military Strategy was unveiled on Monday at the opening of the Defence Retreat holding in Asaba, Delta State.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

An initiative of the nation’s service chiefs, the strategic document is expected to serve as a compass for future preparations in military engagement.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Minister of Defense, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd.) performed the launch of the document at the opening ceremony of the retreat.

Magashi was supported by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, service chiefs, Senate committee chairmen on Air Force, Defence and Army among others.

The week long retreat with the theme: ‘Shaping the Armed Forces of Nigeria for Current and Future Security Challenges’ is being organized by the Chief of Defense Staff, General Leo Irabor.