From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The National Movement for Peace and Development and the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State, has initiated moves to promote and sustain peace and development in the country.

The development took place when the members of the National Movement for Peace and Development paid a courtesy visit to the newly appointed Acting Rector of Auchi Polytechnic, Dr Al-Hassan Abubakar Zekariya.

The members of the National Movement for Peace and Development who visited the rector included the National Convener, Hon. Moses Momoh; the Director of Publicity, Comrade Dabo Yusuf Mustapha, Chief Oboh Okereke and the Edo State Coordinator of the group, Comrade Jerome Eramho.

Mustapha, in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja, said during the visit, Momoh spoke on the appointment of the Acting Rector, as well as how the school can partner with the movement to promote and sustain peace and development in Nigeria.

“On behalf of members of our peace movement, I would like to congratulate you on your well-deserved appointment as Acting Rector of Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi. We were delighted to hear of your appointment as the newly appointed Acting Rector. We are sure that under your great leadership, wisdom and guidance, Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi will strive to much greater heights and achievements. Let me once again reiterate our sincere congratulations on your appointment,’ Momoh said.

Describing the Rector as a man of unquestionable character, a detribalised Nigerian, humane, peace loving and bridge-builder who enjoyed a good relationship with both the high and low, in and outside the school community, Momoh ascribed the appointment to his exceptional track record of academic achievements, integrity, financial probity and service to humanity within and outside the polytechnic community that have become worthy of such promotion and uncommon honour.

‘This appointment is divine and a reward of your uncommon love for academic excellence, progress and development of the polytechnic. Your clear vision, humble disposition and ability to get the job done against the most formidable opposition created the necessary advantage to convince others of your potential and abilities; it all paid off in the end,’ Momoh also said.

Momoh further expressed confidence in the ability of the Acting Rector to deliver results.

‘I have no doubt that you will excel in this position and make everyone proud. We look forward to even more successful news about you, which you are very much capable of. With the #NotTooYoungRun Bill passed by the president, we won’t be surprised if you are considered for a ministerial appointment tomorrow. It is our prayer that we continue to have young and talented leaders like you taking over the political, administrative and institutional governance of our nation, Nigeria,” Momoh further said.

On the need for the movement to partner with the school, Momoh emphasised the importance and roles of youth in building and sustaining peace.

He expressed their resolve and commitment to partnering with relevant bodies, including academic institutions like Auchi Polytechnic and other stakeholders in Nigeria:

‘At this juncture, we will be very excited to have you as part of our project as we take this opportunity to look forward to years of fruitful partnership with the school, cooperation and contribution to the success of this organisation in its onerous responsibilities and mandate to promote peace and development in the country,’ Momoh added.

On his part, Zekariya expressed delight and joy for the visit and thanked God for his love, mercy and favour, saying his appointment remained an act of God.

‘Expressing his resolve and determination to take the polytechnic to higher heights, he appealed for support, prayers and contributions in the form of useful ideas, advice, suggestions and recommendations.

‘He expressed his willingness to partner any organization with noble ideas that benefit all. He promised to always be accessible to everybody that will make him give his best in his new assignment.

‘He expressed his determination not to allow sentiments influence his decisions and the will to ensure fairness, equity and justice in the discharge of his duties,’ Mustapha said.

