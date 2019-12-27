Simeon Mpamugoh

Inspired by the belief that “eclecticism is the soul of artistic freedom,” Philip Nzekwe is one Nigerian sculptor/artist who enjoys his expressive freedom in art. His musings from the sidelines of the art pitch does not condone any form of limitation.

He explores material ranging from the jettisoned, such as wood, wood dust to the everyday material, like cement and paints, to investigate complex human behavioral pattern emanating from the need to express their identities within their world, and to live his life of images, imagination and utopia.

Over 30 works of this rare bred and one of the country’s most talented artist were unveiled last Saturday at the National Museum Onikan Lagos in a solo exhibition dubbed “Raw Intuition.”

He explained Raw Intuition, “It is the process of my creativity, which is conceptual. The material use is intuitive. The truth is that the life of the artist, which I’m living, is not separated from my reality, So what I do is move around and collect crafts, cans etcetera, gum them together and paint.

“If I can’t find those ones immediately to create, I walk down my neighborhood, I must see a site that is under construction. Before I get three to five trowels of cements, I pack sand from the ground, put it together and a sculpture is out.

“It is called re-purposing concept, even though the concept of recycling is in it. If it is truly recycling as art enthusiasts had argued, there is deliberate attempt to reuse it. But in the case of re-purposing concept, it goes with intuitively re-purposing available material. Meanwhile others say it is turning trash to treasure. That is at the ordinary level,” he said.

Asked if that was the embodiment of his forthcoming exhibition, the artist who interacts with all forms of material, disclosed, “I’m telling the public the process of my life and work. Art is life, and life at this time of the world is about freedom.

“The life of an artist cannot be separated from his reality. I’m thinking, and I have my daily experiences, which is my reality; there is no light, the roads are bad and my pocket is not good are my realities. So I need to express myself as one who is just living his life. I look at all these and what goes on in everyday life and try to express them through my art. It is an intuitive process,” he stated.

He maintained that what he was offering to art denizens in Lagos was highly conceptual, “I have a work called ‘Crush Series. The society has a way of repressing the feelings of a child. Even the families in Africa would tell you that a child should to be seen and not heard. So that kind of life then is the life a lot of people in our society, Nigeria and other parts of Africa, even across the world are living today.

“There is also another series called ‘The Windows Of the Soul’. It is a creation whereby looking at a child is just like looking at the society beyond mere facial expression, because a lot of our fears and feelings have been repressed and we are living in fear. We have masqueraded our mindset with religion. In Nigeria and Africa, we are just the like a statue without life. And all these are found in the ‘Windows of the soul.’

“I also have series like ‘Notes From Curious Mind,’ ‘The Lazy Dog,’ and “Law Enforcement Agent series. Dog and children are usually case studies for my intuitive study which are presented from my raw state of mind,” he explained.

Curator of the exhibition and founder, Triple A (All About Arts) Ngozi Okwedi explains. “Since the last solo exhibitions of Nzekwe’s work in Nairobi Kenya, six years has swiftly passed. His home country, Nigeria at the fitting venue National Museum Onikan Lagos is now opportune to experience the Raw Intuition of one of the country’s most gifted sculptor/artist in a solo exhibition. “Philip Nzekwe brings to bear in his unique pieces a rare blend of imagination and storytelling; yet his allegorical works reflects reality.

“This exhibition features two series: ‘Lazy Dog’ and ‘Curious Mind’. Dogs at play and work mirrors human society, and portray how individuals respond to change within their environment. The dog since the dawn of civilisation, earned the moniker ‘Man’s best friend’. ‘Lazy Dog series features dogs in various settings and their interaction with humans.

“The African child is on the reviewing side of deprivation. As incurable optimist, parents and the larger society bottle up their emotions amid this pervasive deprivation. Consoled by religion and beliefs centered on fate, most wear a plastic smile. Curious Mind series encourage exploration beyond surface appearances and the discovery of real potential,” she said.

The curator’s collaboration with the artist and brainstorming that follows it has enabled the exploration of array of different medium and material by this multitalented artist and the end product is this special and unique exhibition tagged “Raw Intuition.”

It is apt to infer that with a viewer’s ‘Curious Minds,’ walk by the lazy dogs. The massive creativity on display at this exhibition, surely, provided breathtaking moments with worthy pieces of art/sculpture. The exhibition ended on December 15, 2019.