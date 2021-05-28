By Akinsola Omidire

History repeated itself recently when thespians, art aficionados and stakeholders converged on National Museum, Onikan, Lagos, when Radio, Television and Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU), National Museum Chapter, held its election to usher in new officers to run the affairs of the union for another term.

Electoral officers from the State Council were on ground to supervise the election, just as principal officers of the museum were also present. It was conducted in the Museum Conference Hall. The incumbent, Comrade Iroko Adedayo, was returned unopposed, while his team won all the contested positions.

In his stewardship address before voting began, Iroko gave kudos to the management staff under Mrs Adeboye O. M for their support during his last 33 month-tenure.

He informed that he had fulfilled most of the electoral promise he made hitherto, which included membership revalidation database with attached passport on hard copy as back up, holding the 1st edition of the International Cultural Day at the Museum, amidst pomp, improving the welfare package for staff, as well as supporting members to embark on on professional studies, among others.

In his acceptance speech, on behalf of the new executive, Adedayo pledged to continue his good works, bring new ideas and innovation and entertain constructive criticisms.