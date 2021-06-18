Nigeria’s undisputed queen of the tracks, Blessing Okagbare and rave of the moment Enoch Adegoke gave fans that thronged the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex in Lagos on Thursday, June 17, the opening day of the 2021 National Olympic Games trials something that will linger in their memories for a long, long time.

The 32-year-old Olympics, World and Commonwealth Games medalist stormed to a 10.63 seconds finish to win the women’s 100m title. It was her eighth National 100m title to pull clear of Endurance Ojokolo as the second most decorated sprinter in the blue ribband race after Mary Onyali who won 11 titles.

Okagbare showed a glimpse of what to expect in the semi-final heat when she scorched to a 10.99 seconds finish.

Okagbare’s 10.63 seconds finish is the fastest time ever run in the national championship and the 2014 Commonwealth Games double sprint gold medal winner said she is in great form ahead of the delayed 2020 Olympic Games.

“Since the start of this season, I see myself as very ready,” she said.

“I feel healthy, stronger and like the real Blessing Okagbare again. I am really happy that this time came down today; it will boost my confidence, my faith and trust in God. I just hope this same thing happens at the Olympics.

“I have been working on everything and I hope it counts on the big stage, that’s the Olympics. I was very disappointed at my last meet when I ran 11.2, I was like this is not me, so when they mentioned the trials, I said I am going to be there, not because I just want to run, but because I really want to compete and run well.

“But above all, I am healthier and when you have good health, the confidence will be there, and I am hoping for the best in Tokyo.

“I have to go to the Olympics, do better than I did or better still replicate it, you might not need to run like this to win the Olympics, at the Games you just want to get to the finishing line.”