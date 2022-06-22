The 2022 National Para Sports Federation elections have been scheduled to hold in Abuja on Friday, July 15, 2022, according to a release signed by Director, Press & Public Relations of the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, Mohammed Manga.

The dissolution of the boards of seven para sports federations took place on March 8, 2022, by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, after the expiration of their four-year tenure on February 27, 2022.

The federations that were dissolved are: Amputee Football, Para Athletics, Para Powerlifting, Para Soccer, Sitting Volleyball, Para Swimming, and Wheelchair Basketball.

Therefore, in its commitment to conducting free, fair, and credible elections into the Boards to steer the affairs of the Federations, the Ministry has made concerted efforts to design a timeline of activities for the conduct of the elections which includes the Constitution of the Electoral and Appeal Committees, among others.

