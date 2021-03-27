The students of the six zonal winners in the ongoing national Principals’ Cup are happy with the plan by the organisers to fly them to Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, for the national finals of the competition.

North West winners, Fosta Academy Abuja, North Central Champions, Christ Comprehensive Mrinka, Kaduna, South West Kings, Orile Comprehensive High School Ogun State, South East champions, City Comprehensive College, Imo State, North East Winners, Abdulkadir Benisheik and South South kings, Obule Integrated School Delta State are the schools to compete for honours in Abuja.

The national finals take place at the package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium between March 27th and 30th.

Shortly after the zonal hostilities, the organisers, ministry of sports in conjunction with the marketers, Hideaplus told the students to be ready to fly to Abuja.

The CEO of Hideaplus, Tony Pemu, told journalists that the qualifiers are excited about the air trip.

Pemu said: “The ministry is concerned about the safety of all participants in this competition and we are happy that so far it has been a smooth story on transportation from one venue to the other.

“For the opening match in Lagos, Government College Kaduna, flew to Lagos and we have to maintain the tradition. They are our future champions. We have information from all the schools that the students are happy. Most of them are yet to have an experience on air travel before now.”