The players and officials of Government College, Kaduna are billed to arrive Lagos on today for the opening match of the National Principals Cup football competition.

The Kaduna boys have a date with Igbobi College, Lagos in the opening match of the developmental competition slated to take place at the Agege Stadium on Friday morning.

A total of 18 players and three officials are to arrive Lagos together with the Principal of the school.

The competition is a project of the Ministry of Sports in conjunction with the marketing consultants and organisers of the event, Hideaplus Limited and the event is open to all secondary schools in the country.

The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, has reassured that the ministry was committed strongly to the National Principals Cup because of its importance.

Dare said: “We expect this event to bring back the lost glory in football at age-grade level especially now that our U-17 and U-20 teams struggle in continental competitions.”

The Managing Director of Hideaspus, Tony Pemu, has said all arrangements have been concluded for a very exciting Kick Off of the tournament.

Pemu said: “We have been on this for close to one year and we expect a good take off on Friday after which the preliminaries will start across the states of the federation.

“I want to thank the minister of sports, Dare, for his huge support and fatherly role played as we go about this project. We want to use the event to serve as feeder tournament for the age grade competitions especially the U-15 and U-17 competitions.”

Meanwhile, Igbobi College players have intensified training ahead of the opening match of the event billed for Friday. The school football team in the past two weeks has stepped up preparation at the school’s football pitch.

Former internationals like Henry Nwosu, Haruna Ilerika, Stephen Keshi, Adokiye Amesimaka, Samson Siasia, Victor Ikpeba, Tajudeen Disu, Joseph Dosu, Franklin Howard, Paul Okoku, Chris Anigala, Godwin Odiye and Sam Bazuaye are some of the products of the Principals Cup competition.