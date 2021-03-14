A member of the Board of Trustees of Hideaplus, Dr Rafiu Ladipo, on Friday ignited the Ibadan centre of the ongoing National Principals Cup competition.
Ladipo, who was at the final match of the football event between Brightville College and Abadina College was impressed with the standard exhibited by the young lads.
Abadina College scored first in the entertaining en- counter but Brightville went ahead to reply with four goals to win the Oyo State trophy with 4-1 margin.
After the match, an elated Ladipo gave the winning team a personal cash prize of N25,000 and the runners up got N10,000.
“I was overwhelmed with joy because of the standard the players displayed. I gave out cash prices to show how much I enjoyed their talents. That was never planned but Ididitfortheloveofthe game,” Ladipo, the President General of the Nigeria Foot- ball Supporters Club, added.
In athletics, Sulaimon Taofikat and Babalola Barakat (both of Brightville College) emerged first and second respectively in the 100m Girls event while Aremu Farouk and Usman Basiru both of Government College won the gold and silver in the 100m Boys event.
