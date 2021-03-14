A member of the Board of Trustees of Hideaplus, Dr Rafiu Ladipo, on Friday ignited the Ibadan centre of the ongoing National Principals Cup competition.

Ladipo, who was at the final match of the football event between Brightville College and Abadina College was impressed with the standard exhibited by the young lads.

Abadina College scored first in the entertaining en- counter but Brightville went ahead to reply with four goals to win the Oyo State trophy with 4-1 margin.

After the match, an elated Ladipo gave the winning team a personal cash prize of N25,000 and the runners up got N10,000.