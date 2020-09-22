Emma Jemegah

It was a new dawn in the history of school sports yesterday as the organisers of the re-branded Principal’s Cup announced three ex-internationals, Daniel Amokachi, Joseph Dosu and Mary Onyali, as ambassadors for the competition.

The trio were products of the school sports with Amokachi winning the competition in 1988 after getting to the knockout stages a year earlier with his school, Government College.

Apart from the unveiling of the brand ambassadors for the Cup, the official logo and the winners’ giant trophy were also unveiled.

The landmark event was witnessed by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Gabriel Aduda, the consultant for the tournament, HideaPlus Limited and the president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, among others.

According to the Permanent Secretary, the main objective of the revived Principal’s Cup will be to discover and develop talents at the grassroots level, while also exposing them to more competition and standard facilities.

“This historic event, the unveiling of the 2020 Principal Cup, is yet another stride towards the actualisation of mandates, vision and mission of the ministry of youth and sports development,” Aduda said.