The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has gone into a partnership agreement with Melon Production Ltd for the organisation of the second edition of the National Principal’s Cup.

It would be recalled that the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare last year revived the tournament with FOSLA Academy, Karshi, Abuja emerging as champions.

Melon Production Ltd emerged headline partner following their success in the organisation of the just concluded Maltina Schools Games.

According to the Director of Grassroots Development of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Alhaji Bode Durotoye “The National Principal’s Cup is a baby of the Ministry aimed at producing young talents that will make Nigeria proud in the future. The Last edition was abridged because we just revived it, but this edition is scaling up to accommodate more schools for a longer duration.”

While Commending Melon Production Ltd, the Director said: “This partnership is a very good opportunity for us to work together following their success in handling the Maltina School Games. We hope to achieve our goals in the forthcoming National Principal’s Cup which we are hoping to start by September.”

In his response, Director of Melon Production Ltd., Chief S. O Alabi affirmed, “This is a development that will bring improvement to grass root sports and football in particular.

We are confident by next year, alot of talents would have been discovered and this partnership would be seen as a blessing not only to the ministry but to the nation at large.”

“We want to re-awaken sleeping, Young talents by catching them young because Nigeria has talents in abundance, but the problem has been discovering them “, Alabi concluded.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.