The official unveiling of the logo for the forthcoming National Principals Cup football competition will take place today in Lagos.

Athletics, boxing, badminton and table tennis are other sports expected to be featured in the ‘catch them young’ competition.

Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, is the chief host in the public presentation of the logo slated for Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos.

The ministry in collaboration with HideaPlus Limited is looking at November/December to kick off the competition expected to feature schools from all states of the federation.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of HideaPlus, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, said the event would be highly entertaining.

“We are very optimistic that this competition is a turn-around event for sports in Nigeria because we expect young talents to be identified from the grassroots and nurtured into stardom.

“The minister of sports is very excited about this event and we are also working very hard to bring back the glory days of sports in Nigeria,” Ladipo said.

Three ambassadors are also expected to be named for the National Principals’ Cup competition today.