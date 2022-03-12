Mr Yawe, a distinguished journalist and author, is reported to have died in his sleep on March 10th, 2022.

He was, at various times, Member, Editorial Board of Advisers, The Point Newspaper; Editorial Board Member, People’s Daily Newspaper; Managing Editor, New Sentinel Newspaper; and Editor, Crystal International News Magazine.

The renowned journalist was also Managing Director of Gongola Press Ltd between 1988 and 1992, Director General, Governor’s Office, Gongola State between 1987 – 1988 and Editor, Sunday Triumph Newspapers 1984 – 1987.

He was also Chief Press Secretary, Governor’s Office, Gongola State and Editorial Board Member, New Nigerian Newspaper 1982 – 1983

A graduate of Political Science from the University of Ibadan in 1979, Emmanuel YAWE was born in Donga local government area of Taraba state in 21 st October, 1956.