Mr Yawe, a distinguished journalist and author, is reported to have died in his sleep on March 10th, 2022.
He was, at various times, Member, Editorial Board of Advisers, The Point Newspaper; Editorial Board Member, People’s Daily Newspaper; Managing Editor, New Sentinel Newspaper; and Editor, Crystal International News Magazine.
The renowned journalist was also Managing Director of Gongola Press Ltd between 1988 and 1992, Director General, Governor’s Office, Gongola State between 1987 – 1988 and Editor, Sunday Triumph Newspapers 1984 – 1987.
He was also Chief Press Secretary, Governor’s Office, Gongola State and Editorial Board Member, New Nigerian Newspaper 1982 – 1983
A graduate of Political Science from the University of Ibadan in 1979, Emmanuel YAWE was born in Donga local government area of Taraba state in 21 st October, 1956.
