From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Acting Chairman of National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, Mr Ekpo Nta, has stated that they have started implementing the 2021-2025 strategic action plan at the management level.

Nta, who made the disclosure at the 3-day Board retreat of the Commission holing in Calabar with the theme, ‘Strategic Road Mapn2021-2025: Charting a course for Greater Impact’, said the essence of the retreat to listen to inputs from heads of departments on implantation plans as well as look at the defined pension scheme.

He said the commission will use the retreat to prepare for the next consequential adjustments which will arise from a new national minimum wage in the future in line with the Act to avoid being taken unawares in the next setup.

The Acting Chairman said it has become imperative to have a blueprint and be able to review it especially in the outbreak of COVID-19 that demands we put in place modern processes to address COVID-19 that has changed the entire world and their personal relationships.

Commending President Muhammadu Buhari for his paying attention to pensioners plight, he said: “I am very happy to use this forum to announcement that the pensions increase arising from the consequential adjustment Act came out of the 2019 National minimum wage Act has been concluded with this commission on the driving seat. We released the circular not too long ago and implementation definitely going to start.

“And the moment that circular came out, we have had rumblings from those who are on the contributing schemes whether they are entitled to the increases or not. We will use this period of our retreat to fashion out what our responses will be to salary and pension’s administration in this country.”

Delivering a key address on at the retreat on ‘Psychological Resilience in the Workplace’, Prof. Eucharia N. Nwagbara, Director, Institute of Public Policy and Administration (IPPA), University of Calabar, Calabar, said grievances such as bureaucratic bottle-neck; burnout, unconducive work environment; blocked expectation (relative deprivation), downsizing/staff cut-back; organizational change and transferred aggression as some motivating factors for resilient behaviour in the workplace.

Prof Eucharia pointed out that formation of/ trade Union, cohesion, affinity/bonding, a positive work culture, increased employee engagement, high employee job satisfaction, improved employee relationship and productive work environment are some of the benefits of a resilient workplace to the employee in particular and the organization in general and that include relieve of tension, adding that resilience frees the individual and the organization from stagnation in the face of adversity.

She, therefore, enjoined workers and employers of labour to treat problems as a learning process and develop the habit of using challenges as opportunities to acquire or master skills and build achievement as well as avoid making a drama out of a crisis.

She further said it is high time we do away with unpleasant attributes of the workplace to ensure industrial harmony and optimal productivity, adding we should learn how to celebrate successes.