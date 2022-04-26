From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, yesterday in Edo State, commenced the training of master cooks on how to maintain hygiene and judicious use of resources under the National Homegrown School Feeding Programme.

The master cooks are also to be trained on how to manage the resources given to them by the government to save for themselves in addition to each of them training at least 20 other cooks to sustain the federal government’s school feeding programme.

The Edo State Team lead, Bello John, while speaking at the event, said the trainees are expected to learn the skills of identifying potential hazards to food safety and apply the principles in food sanitation and good personal hygiene.

“The cooks would be trained on maintaining a safe and hygienic environment, food procurement, food costing, kitchen portion control, menu standardization and financial Literacy which include, record keeping, anti-corruption measures, forming cooperatives self-empowerment among others”, he added, explaining that the minister in charge of the ministry, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, is passionate about the vulnerable person, hence the school feeding programme.

On her part, Edo State focal person on social investment programme, Osiyuwamen Aladeselu, said the state government is about to ensure the extension of the programme to other local governments in the state yet to be captured and re-commence the school feeding programme in the state.

She disclosed that the state currently engaged 179 cooks to cook for 15, 679 pupils in 146 schools in the local governments being used as pilot schemes in the state, adding that the training would help the present cooks as well as those that would join the programme when it is scaled up to other local governments.