Director General of the Prosperity Cup, Ono Akpe, has commended the Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrujakpo, for the successful hosting of the maiden edition of the Governor Diri National Scrabble Championship, in Yenagoa, the state capital.

In a statement signed by him, Akpe said the just concluded event was another milestone achieved by the governor, who is less than two years in office.

According to him, the continuous giant strides recorded in the sports sector was due to the massive support of the governor, following the state feat at this year’s National Sports Festival, and the state-owned football team, Bayelsa United, which is aiming hard to gain promotion to the top elite league.

He added that youth of Bayelsa, especially those in the subsector, should brace up for more tourneys.

Akpe also congratulated the Bayelsa State Scrabble Association chairman, Daniel Alabrah, for organising a hitch-free championship, in the heart of the Ijaw nation, as expected of him, going by his personality and passion for sports development in the state.