Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

THE coast appears clear for Waziri Bulama for the vacant position of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretary.

This followed his unanimous endorsement by the Forum of State Chairmen of the party after its meeting in Abuja as a replacement for the current Governor of Yobe State, Mallam Mai Mala Buni, who last held the position.

Bulama was the Deputy Director General (Coordination) of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

Confirming the endorsement, the Deputy Chairman of the Forum and Delta State APC Chairman, Jones Erue Ode, admitted that the forum had resolved to work with Bulama.

“We have agreed to work with him. We agreed to stand with him having listened to him and watched his tall credentials. We need someone who can stand for our party, who is intelligent and has a lot of things working in his favour. We hail his credentials, we hail his integrity and sacrifice for our party as well as his commitment to our party and we said we will stand with him.”Ode said.

Another member of the forum, who pleaded anonymity, noted that the chairmen were pleased with Bulama’s vision for the party.

However, he lamented lack of activities in the APC national secretariat.

“As you can see APC does not seem to be in government. The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is still occupying spaces everywhere. We feel that a substantive national secretary of the party would make the party busy and bring more positive attention to the party. ln this light, the chairmen have given their nod to Bulama to occupy the position after interacting with him,” he noted.

Although the secretary of the forum, and Enugu State APC Chairman, Ben Nwoye admitted that Bulama addressed the forum, he however declined comment on whether the forum endorsed him.