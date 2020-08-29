Tony Osauzo, Benin

Nigeria’s Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has announced that a new aircraft will be deployed to the NAF’s Benin unit to boost counterinsurgency operations and ensure that the maritime environment of the country is secure.

He disclosed this while inspecting some facilities at the Benin Air Force base, saying that the special aircraft would add value to the security arrangement of the Nigeria maritime environment, even as he expressed joy with the Unit’s level of contribution to national security.

‘The special mission aircraft will add value to the security arrangement of the Nigeria maritime environment and I believe that the unit will play a very crucial role in ensuring that the Maritime environment is equally secured,’ he stated.

‘We are very happy with the level of contribution you have been making as a unit to our effort at ensuring that our country is secured. The ATR 42 aircraft which operates from Benin is all over the country. It has been in Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Minna in Niger State making sure the country is safe.

‘In addition to that, pilots, technicians and engineering officer would be posted to Benin as well as the Airforce Special Forces. Apart from other infrastructures, residential and office accommodation will be made available. We also know that there are gaps but we will try to ensure that those gaps are bridged before the special mission aircraft that will be deployed to Benin will arrive.

‘So, I want you officers to get prepared. You have been supporting the Nigeria Airforce with ATR but very soon you will start supporting the service and indeed Nigeria through the special mission aircraft that will be deployed in Benin. I want you to continue to put in your best and ensure that this country is secured.’

Air Mashal Abubakar commended the hanger facility in Benin but said there would be need for aircraft shelter and other ground support equipment that is required to make the operation of the aircraft that is going to be deployed possible.