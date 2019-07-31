Judex Okoro, Calabar

Worried by the activities of social media, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state has advocated for its total regulation to safeguard Nigeria’s fledgling democracy and national integration.

Speaking while declaring open the 2019 National Broadcasting Summit with the theme: “Broadcasting and Democracy: Emerging Security Imperatives” organised by National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, and held in Calabar, Ayade said social media menace has led to breach of national security in several ways.

He maintained that said social media as a means of information dissemination has done more harm than good to corporate governance, the political system and national economy and therefore must be controlled to avoid the disunity in the country that would ultimately lead to threat to national security.

He said: “Social Media in Nigeria must be regulated because freedom is not absolute; else we have big problems on our hands with regard to governance, citizens’ participation in democracy and security of the nation.

“There is nowhere on earth that freedom is absolute. Press freedom has limits; dissemination of falsehood should also have penalties. Misinformation is a menace that can lead to crisis and the social media is accelerating the disunity of Nigeria. So many things on social media cause disunity. The contents disunite and disintegrate us. I believe in a united Nigeria.

“There are so many horrible pictures that are posted on social media that our kids are not supposed to see because it will affect them adversely. It distorts a lot about our person and if this is not checked, we may not have the peace.”

Lashing out at those who have taken up social media to attack those in authorities and cause disaffection among Nigerians, the Governor said: “The people who post such pictures should be sent to jail because it is due to the existence of the law that we all surrendered our freedom and it is the law that protects it.

You post a picture from an incident that occurred in Mali as if it happened in Nigeria. A lot of such posting fuel religious crisis and killings. They use such to start crisis and fuel, it is economic fraud, its a sabotage. Broadcsating regulations must become stiffer and I am not against the freedom of the press but they must operate under the ambit of the law.”

In his speech, the Chairman, Daar Communications, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, commended G’s presentation on the menace and impact of social media on our peace and stability through falsehood.

Dopkesi said: “Ayade as the state made a very useful presentation as a person in the driver’s seat where he has experienced the devastating effect of the impact of social media on the peace and stability of the state through the dissemination of falsehood.

“I am happy he has been able to limit it to social media and not the traditional media. That notwithstanding, it is my belief that it calls for more openness and transparency in the management of the affairs of the country.

“A lot of the governors believe that the duty of governance is their personal right. If you are passing a budget, it is only fit and proper for it to be debated in the state house of assembly and the national assembly.

“The media is fully involved and the people are well educated because that will eliminate the possibility of the rumor being disseminated, you remove the possibility of disinformation, misinformation that comes thereafter.”

Imploring the governors to be more responsible and responsive in handling state’s matters, he called ethics of democracy which is that they should be transparent and added that those at the helm of affairs fail to let out facts to the public then any speculation comes in.

He decried the use of state information officers as ‘colonial masters’ to promote and propagate the policies they want to embark upon and called on governors to See the media as your partners and work together with them.