From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (Rtd) has commended the recent efforts by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) at focusing on doctrinal developments to address the various security challenges confronting the country.

Magashi also lauded the commitment of the federal government as well as the recent induction of new platforms including the JF-17 Thunder and the A-29 Super Tucano aircrafts which are similar efforts put in place to decisively end the security challenges.

The Defence Minister who was represented by the Director Military Affairs, Federal Ministry of Defense, Sunday Musa gave the commendation during the graduation ceremony of 13 Graduands of the Air Force War College (Course 7/21) held at NAF Officers Mess, Makurdi, the Benue State capital on Friday.

He restated the continued support of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration to the Armed Forces and indeed all security agencies even as he urged all personnel to continue to strive towards excellence and professionalism.

“Our beloved country is currently experiencing different forms of security challenges. These include terrorism, insurgency, armed banditry and kidnapping. Similarly, our democracy has also been tested by ethno-religious crises as well as incidents of farmers/herders conflicts.

“These challenges have had grave consequences on human and material resources of the nation: hence the inevitable interventions and involvement of the military in internal security operations across the country. In this regard, I must commend the Armed Forces for their creditable performance in addressing these challenges.”

Magashi further noted that the air power, being a critical component of the military instrument of national power, has remained a formidable force in the preservation of the nation’s territorial integrity.

“The changing nature to the warfare poses new challenges to security forces. Threats by non state armed actors are on the rise, creating a significantly more complex strategic environment both at the global and regional levels.

“Your calling demands integrity, dedication, loyalty and high standard of discipline in the discharge of your duties. Indeed, you have demonstrated all these qualities to a commendable extent, so I can only urge you not to rest on your oars,” the Minister said.

On his part, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao explained that the Air Force War College which is the highest professional military training institution in the NAF plays a significant role in fostering purposeful training and human capacity development which is one of the key drivers of his vision.

“Indeed, the NAF, like any other organization, cannot satisfactorily fulfil its statutory mandate to justify it’s continued existence without qualitative skilled manpower which is a critical requirement for attaining professionalism.

“Accordingly, we have continued to take deliberate steps to develop competence and skills of personnel of all specialities in the Service towards ensuring the security of lives and properties of all Nigerians,” Amao stated.

