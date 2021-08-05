From Molly kilete, Abuja

The Federal Government has again reiterated its commitment to equip the Nigerian Armed Forces to enable it to carry out its responsibilities of securing the country from the activities of terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal groups terrorising the peace of the country.

The Federal Government has also promised to ensure the armed forces is well trained and personnel adequately motivated to achieve its statutory mandate.

Minister of Defence Major General Bashir Magashi (retd) made this known while commissioning the directing staff quarters of the National Defence College (NDC), at its permanent site Piwowi, Abuja.

Magashi, while commending the armed forces for their resilience, commitment and bravery in keeping the country one, said: ‘As Minister of Defence, | shall continue to encourage and galvanise efforts towards ensuring that the Armed Forces is sufficiently equipped, well trained and adequately motivated to achieve their statutory mandate.’

He equally commended the National Defence College for sustaining its achievement as a centre of excellence and promised to ensure the college moves to its permanent site in the shortest possible time.

‘The Ministry of Defence under my leadership will continue to support the National Defence College at all times in sustaining its achievements as a Centre of Excellence and attain further enviable heights among other defence colleges globally,’ he said.

‘| also reiterate my full support in fast-tracking the completion of other ongoing projects in the college to ensure its relocation to the permanent site here in Piwoyi within the shortest possible time.’

In his address at the occasion, the NDC Commandant, Rear Admiral Oladele Daji, said the new edifice would help to ameliorate the challenge of accommodation being faced by the college over the years.

Dayji said that concerted efforts had been made towards the relocation of the college from its current temporary sites in the Central Business District to the permanent site since 2007.

He said that the contract for infrastructural development and building construction was awarded in 2007, adding that the projects suffered some delays due to budgetary constraints and inflation.

‘The relocation of the college to the permanent site will ensure that both the faculty and administrative staff operate from a commonplace thereby ensuring that college activities are well harmonised.

‘Currently, most of the college staff reside in different locations like Gwarimpa, Apo, Maitama and Ushafa.

‘Recently, there has been pressure from the FCT administration for the college to relocate its staff residing at Apo following the sales of the Apo quarters.

‘With the completion of the directing staff quarters, a sizable number of staff will be relocated from Apo while the remaining will be relocated on completion of the directing staff quarters2 sometime in 2023,’ he said.

The commandant disclosed that the college had completed four blocks of building housing its participants and some members of staff while the work on the administrative building was ongoing.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Defence for giving the college the needed support to make it a centre of excellence.

