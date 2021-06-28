From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Farouk Yahaya, has reiterated the readiness of the Nigerian Army to protect the territorial integrity of the country, saying his men are conceptually and physically sound for the mission.

The Army Chief, who made the statement while declaring open the combined Directorate of Army physical training officers conference and maiden seminar held at the Army School of physical training, Zaria, also described manoeuvre tactics as a pragmatic approach in addressing the fitness requirements of its personnel.

Gen Yahaya, who was represented by Major General Abubakar Sadiq Ndalolo, said the conference was apt and proof that the directorate of Army physical training was ready to reposition itself to meet contemporary challenges of the Army, as well as future expectations.

He maintained that the innovative steps taken by the directorate are in line with his vision which is ‘to build a professional Army ready to accomplish the assigned mission within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria.’

The COAS urged all tactical level commanders and other participants to make the most use of the interactive sessions given efforts at repositioning the Army, assuring that the Army is not only conceptually sound but also physically sound to pursue criminal elements wherever they are.

Earlier, the Director, Army Physical Training, Brigadier General Adeolu Fawole, explained that despite the COVID-19, giant strides were recorded in the area of sports adding that, the directorate would continue to mobilise talented sportsmen in the Army for future exploits and improved fitness training for operational readiness.

He then appealed for the provision of water, road, electricity and perimeter fence at the new headquarters complex for effective service delivery.

The conference with the theme “Enhancing fitness training for operational readiness in the Nigerian Army” was graced by serving and retired senior personnel in the directorate.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.