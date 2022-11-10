From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has received a Torch of Unity from the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development ahead of 21st National Sports Festival, Asaba, Delta state.

The Torch of Unity was handed over to Bagudu by the Zonal Coordinator of the Ministry, North-West, Muhammed Kabiru Datti, at Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

While addressing the delegate, Bagudu urged Nigeria’s youths to put more effort into their endeavours for the nation to have more of Ronaldo’s, and many successful footballers, athletics in Nigeria.

“It is important for our Youths to take sports very seriously. They need to work harder so that we can have many of Ronaldo’s in Nigeria. I want our young women and men to take what they are doing seriously because we need more Saidu in Nigeria.”

Bagudu explained that all the successful International footballers from Nigeria have told him that to be successful footballers, the younger generation must work harder and be serious in what they are doing.

Earlier, the Zonal Coordinator of the Federal Ministry of Sports and Youths Development, Muhammed Kabiru Datti, informed the Governor that the Torch of Unity was brought to Kebbi state as a tradition ahead of the 21st National Sports Festival.

He disclosed that the festival is taking place at Asaba next month, stressing that the torch would reach all 36 states of the Federation before the festival kick-off.

In his remark, the Acting Permanent Secretary, Kebbi State Ministry of Sports and Youths Development, Usman Umar Ladan, told the governor that the delegates were in the state to hand over the symbol of the National Sports festival to him.