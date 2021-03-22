By Emma Jemegah

Following the meeting between the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development and the Edo State Government, the guidelines for the National Sports Festival (NSF) have been agreed.

According to a statement signed by Comrade Philip Shaibu, Chairman, Local Organising Committee (LOC) and the state Deputy Governor, all athletes/officials from the 35 states and the FCT, participating in the National Sports Festival must take COVID-19 tests 72 hours before arrival for the tournament.

The statement added that the athletes/officials are to take COVID-19 vaccine at least 12 days before arrival for the tournament.

The athletes and their officials are to present certificates and documentation of COVID-19 tests and vaccination before they can be admitted into the Games Villages in the state.

The deputy governor stressed that in line with COVID-19 protocol, the number of athletes and officials expected to participate in the games have been reduced from 14,000 to 8,000 participants while attendance at the games is strictly regulated, and the general public advised to follow the activities across media platforms, including social platforms, as it will be streamed live.

He said all on-pharmaceutical measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 would be provided for by the state government at the various venues and camps.