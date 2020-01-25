Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi and Kaduna states have qualified for football in male and female categories at the just concluded North West Zonal elimination held in Birnin Kebbi.

The 20th National Sports Festival, North West Zonal elimination kicked on of last Wednesday with seven states from the Zone slugged it out in various games.

The results our Correspondent gathered from the officials shows that in Basketball male, Kano and Zamfara qualified while in the female category, Kano and Kaduna qualified.

In hockey male category, Kaduna and Katsina qualified while Kaduna qualified in the female category alone. In Beach volleyball, Kaduna and Kebbi qualified in male category while Kaduna and Zamfara qualified in the female category.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the Zonal elimination, the Zonal Coordinator of the North West in the Federal Ministry of Sports Development, Mr. Olusola Luke commended the sportsmanship displayed by various teams during the competition.

He said: “We have been able to discover talents among the players from various states. We just need to do a lot about education of officials of various states.

“There is need for states to send their officials to courses on the rules of the games. Most of the arguments we had were unnecessary if these officials and players know the rules of the games.”