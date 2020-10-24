Paul Erewuba

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has dismissed reports that the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival has been postponed, indefinitely, as false and unfounded.

A statement from ministry’s media office clarified that consultations were ongoing between the ministry, the Edo State Government, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, and the National Council on Sports to decide on a new date for the Festival.

“Like we did by consulting with the PTF on COVID-19 when we lifted the ban on non-contact sports and later contact sports, discussions are ongoing to decide on a new date for the festival. The fake news that the festival has been postponed, indefinitely, must have emanated from a false source,” the ministry said.

The statement further read: “We are considering a staggered Festival, spanning several weeks and athletes batched, no fans and strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol. While we are committed to holding the festival, we do not want to endanger the lives of the athletes and officials. Rest assured that a decision would be taken in line with government’s guidelines in the best interest of the common good of our sports and the athletes.”