Former Commonwealth and Light Heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh has adviced sports men and women to keep in shape while avoiding being in clustered environment because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“It is very sad that everybody is now a suspect, both your opponent and even your team members,” Oboh said.

The former British boxing champion, while patting the Nigerian government on the back for standing with the Western world on how to overcome the deadly disease, called on Nigerian athletes going to Edo for this year’s National Sports Festival to step up training in order to be in shape.

“The irony about this virus is once contracted it attacks the human organs, even if the person later recovers, his or her organs might still not be 100 percent fit.

“Although the personn is free from the virus, the sigma still remains. My prayer is, because of the movement restrictions now in the country, to stop coronavirus from spreading; it will not lead to un planned hunger. Majority of Nigerians live below average income, but while the government is trying to save them, they should not mistakingly be delivered to the power of hunger which can stir up crimes among the violent and suffering among the weak.

“I really want to appreciate Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Abdul Sammad, NNPC Group, etc who have contributed lots of money to fight the coronavirus.

“And I hope the mega churches and mosques will use the opportunity as well to express the love they have been teaching. I intend to share lots of food stuff to the poor during Easter.”