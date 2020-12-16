From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Minister of Sports, Youth and Development Sunday Dare has announced that the National Sports Festival (‘Edo 2020’) will now hold from February, 14 to 28, 2021.

Dare disclosed this after an Extra-Ordinary Council on Sports Virtual meeting.

The National Sports Festival tagged ‘Edo 2020’ was originally slated to hold in March, earlier this year, but the outbreak of COVID-19 necessitated the postponement and suspension of all sporting activities to guard against the spread of the novel coronavirus nationwide.

Explaining the reasons behind the postponement from the initial date of December 3 to 18, 2020, the Minister addressed members of Council on the need for better precautionary measures against COVID-19, bearing in mind the expected influx of holidaymakers during the holiday period, as agreed between the Ministry, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the host state of Edo.